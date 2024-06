Waymo expands robotaxi service to all in San Francisco, drops waitlist Robotaxi service Waymo on Tuesday announced its autonomous vehicles would be available for rides to anyone in San Francisco who downloads the company's app, dropping a waitlist that reached 300,000 names. Kevin Ko reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv