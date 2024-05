UCSC grad students go on strike over UC response to pro-Palestinian protests Graduate student workers went on strike at the Unviersity of California, Santa Cruz campus on Monday, protesting the university system's response to pro-Palestinian protesters. Kevin Ko reports. (5/20/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv