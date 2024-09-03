Watch CBS News

Tuesday afternoon First Alert Weather forecast 9-3-2024

Jessica Burch shows us the extent of the mid-week heat wave beginning on Tuesday. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/heat-wave-bay-area-hot-weather-heat-advisory/ Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.