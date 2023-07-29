Watch CBS News

Trump addresses GOP voters in Iowa; Biden acknowledges 7th grandchild

Former President Donald Trump, along with several other Republican presidential candidates, spoke at an event in Iowa Friday night, just a day after Trump was charged with three new counts in the Justice Department's classified documents case. Meanwhile, President Biden faced criticism from some Republican contenders for initially failing to acknowledge the paternity of a seventh grandchild fathered by his son Hunter. Christina Ruffini reports.
