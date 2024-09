Tiny bark-boring beetles pose big problem for South Bay trees An invasive species of beetles from Southern California has made its way to the Bay Area and county officials are worried it could kill thousands of healthy trees in Silicon Valley. Brian Hackney reports. (9-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv