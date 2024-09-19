Thursday morning First Alert weather forecast with Jessica Burch - 9/19/24 Expect lingering clouds and possible showers on Thursday along the coast, with increasing winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer, with 70s around the Bay and inland highs reaching the 80s. Jessica Burch has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv