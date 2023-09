The largest bank heist in U.S. history turns into a new film adaptation, ‘Heist 88’ The epic tale of Jeremy Horne, played by Emmy-Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance, tells the story of a criminal mastermind organizing a group of young bank employees to steal 80 million dollars in Chicago, Illinois. KPIX Interview with the director of Showtime’s newest movie, Menhaj Huda, airs on Paramount + and on-demand on September 29th. (09-28-23)