"The Ireicho: Book of Names" displayed at Berkeley Historical Society exhibit John Ramos reports on a Berkeley exhibit that lists the names of its Japanese American residents who were taken during WWII, and on "The Ireicho: Book of Names," which was on display. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv