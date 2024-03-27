Susan Lieu avenges death of her mother through art, activism and now a book When Susan Lieu was 11-years old, her mother died of a botched plastic surgery in 1996 by a San Francisco doctor who had numerous complaints against him and had his license to practice suspended by the California Medical Board. Ryan Yamamoto reports. (3/27/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv