Susan Lieu avenges death of her mother through art, activism and now a book
When Susan Lieu was 11-years old, her mother died of a botched plastic surgery in 1996 by a San Francisco doctor who had numerous complaints against him and had his license to practice suspended by the California Medical Board. Ryan Yamamoto reports. (3/27/24)
Website: http://kpix.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv