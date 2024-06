Study details deadly effects of wildfire smoke in California A new study estimates tens of thousands of people in California died premature deaths due to wildfire smoke from 2008 to 2018. Kevin Ko reports. (6-21-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv