Watch CBS News

Storms leave Mount Diablo trails battered; Recent rains renew park's beauty

Staff and volunteers at Mount Diablo State Park were busy clearing and repairing storm-damaged trails Monday. Video journalist Brian Yuen met up with some local residents enjoying the great outdoors despite all the mud and mess.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.