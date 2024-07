Smokejumpers see demand for their services rise with expanded wildfire season An elite group of firefighters are known for parachuting directly into wildfire areas inaccessible by land. Itay Hod reports the demand for smokejumpers is rising as climate change creates longer fire seasons. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv