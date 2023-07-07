Watch CBS News

Shades by Shan Cosmetics celebrates its 5th anniversary.

CEO and Founder Shan Berries dishes on the inspiration for creating a makeup line that also gives back to the community, with proceeds going to help single parents in need. To celebrate Shan Cosmetics' anniversary party, Berries brings the Bay Area Makeup Awards to San Francisco for other beauty influencers and artists! To attend this weekend's event, use code KPIX50 to get 50% off your tickets that can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5-year-makeup-party-bay-area-makeup-awards-open-to-everyone-tickets-641492610667.
