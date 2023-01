SFPD video: Unprovoked attack on elderly man in San Francisco alley San Francisco police released a surveillance video of an unprovoked attack on an elderly man in the area of Natoma Street at New Montgomery Street on January 8, asking the public for help in finding the assailant, described to be a white or Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s with a short beard, wearing a black sweater with white writing, white shirt and black and white sneakers.