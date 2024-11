San Leandro Meals on Wheels’ vans vandalized, affects volunteer efforts Kara St. Cyr reports on San Leandro Meals on Wheels’ vans being vandalized and how it's affecting their volunteering efforts. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv