Salesforce gives $23M to education to help the AI generation unlock critical skills

Ron Smith a VP at SalesForce joins with this new grant to the San Francisco and Oakland Unified School District. The funding will emphasize AI education and literacy to prepare students for the future workforce. Reed Cowan interviews. (09-16-2024) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
