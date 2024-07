Saks implements appointment-only shopping in San Francisco You soon won't be able to just dash into Saks store in San Francisco's Union Square on a whim. You'll need an appointment. Kara St. Cyr reports. (7-19-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv