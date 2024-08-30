Ringling Bros. "Human Cannonball" says being shot out of cannon runs in her family Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus is bringing their act to Oakland this weekend and will feature the famous human cannonball act. Skyler Miser speaks with CBS News Bay Area Morning Edition about being a third-generation human cannonball and how she was launched into the role. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv