Renovations at UC Berkeley improve accessibility to campus’ oldest building Len Ramirez reports on the renovations made to Cal's oldest building, and how its improving accessibility for everyone. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv