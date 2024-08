Raw Video: Santa Clara DA on manslaughter convictions in Michael Tyree inmate death Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen speaks after three former jail guards pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 beating death of inmate Michael Tyree. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv