Radio show ‘Soundcheck’ returns to Live 105, the Bay Area’s alternative station From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays, you can discover new music with Live 105 DJ Aaron Axelsen! The specialty ‘Soundcheck’ show is officially back, and Aaron takes a trip down memory lane from the best hits he has shared on-air. (07/11/2023)