Proposed development plans may threaten small Sunnyvale businesses The city of Sunnyvale is in desperate need of more affordable housing but the question becomes: "at what price?" Devin Fehely reports. (7-12-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv