Preservationists hope to preserve historic Silicon Valley farm from development In San Jose a new development was approved recently which will add hundreds of new homes but it's on the site of a historic Japanese farm. Len Ramirez reports. (9-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv