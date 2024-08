Presbyterian church damaged in Napa quake now a restored landmark On a Sunday morning 10 years ago, Napa's First Presbyterian Church, built in 1874, was nearly shaken apart. John Ramos reports. (8-25-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv