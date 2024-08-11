Post Malone on success, acceptance, and his new country album He's one of the biggest pop stars in the world, yet Post Malone's new album, "F-1 Trillion," features his duets with some of the biggest names in country, including Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen and Dolly Parton. Correspondent Anthony Mason visits Malone in Nashville to talk about his acceptance among country music fans; how he dealt with being called a "one-hit wonder" following his debut with the 2015 hip hop smash "White Iverson"; and how he recovered from a downward spiral that he experienced in the midst of his success.