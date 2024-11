Political strategist talks about biggest takeaways from 2024 presidential election Ryan Yamamoto interviews Occidental College Professor Caroline Heldman about the biggest takeaways from the 2024 presidential election. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv