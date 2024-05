Police standoff that closed I-80 in Fairfield ends with shooting suspect dead I-80 was shut down in both directions in Fairfield Friday afternoon by a police standoff with a freeway shooting suspect. Anne Makovec reports. (5-3-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv