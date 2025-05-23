Watch CBS News

People living in Napa cash in on Bottlerock

The holiday weekend is in full swing with tens of thousands of people flocking to wine country for the Bottlerock Music Festival. Reporter Da Lin spoke to people who live in Napa about how they are cashing in on the crowds.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.