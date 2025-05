Oakland muralist seeks to tell story of city's Chinatown with new works This year, the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce hopes to complete at least 10 murals in Chinatown that will include the work of Oakland native Sorell Raino-Tsui who is commissioned to paint two installations. Reporter Ryan Yamamoto spoke with Raino-Tsui about how he uses color, history, and culture to tell the stories of the communities who commission him.