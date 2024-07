Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 7/22/24 Expect hot weather to continue inland through midweek, with highs reaching into the 100s away from the water. Meanwhile, the coast stays cool on Tuesday. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv