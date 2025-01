Meet Boba Fetch for "Furever Fridays" This week on Furever Fridays, Ruby McQuie from the SF SPCA and Boba Fetch, a 6.5-year-old Australian Cattle dog, joined Darren Peck to share some exciting news! The SF SPCA is offering FREE adoptions for pets 5 months and older throughout the entire month of February! Boba Fetch is ready to find his forever home don't miss a chance to give him a home.