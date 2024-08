Marin mother holds Narcan training at several Ace Hardware stores Katie Nielsen reports on a Marin mother who is holding Narcan training at several Ace Hardware stores she co-owns, all in an effort to help save lives. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv