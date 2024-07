Livermore residents scope out ways to beat the heat Amanda Hari spent the day in Livermore, where temperatures that are expected to climb into the triple digits by Tuesday were already nearing the century mark. (6-30-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv