Leader of Bay Area Host Committee mentors young women in sports business

When Zaileen Janmohamed of the Bay Area Host Committee is not busy parenting her young sons, she is preparing for the World Cup, Super Bowl and NBA All Star game, along with mentoring young women in the sports business. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
