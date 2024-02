KPIX Sports Director Vern Glenn and reporter Matt Lively report from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

KPIX Countdown to Kickoff Super Bowl LVIII Special - pt. 1 KPIX Sports Director Vern Glenn and reporter Matt Lively report from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On