Katie’s Save law would give students designated advocate during challenging times Len Ramirez reports on Katie’s Save law, which would give college students the option to name a trusted adult to be contacted during disciplinary proceedings. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv