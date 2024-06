Juneteenth Hack brings Black artists together with AR technology A group of tech-driven artists from Oakland kicked off their inaugural Juneteenth hackathon this week, a tech event aimed at changing the way art is discovered and seen in their communities. Kenny Choi reports. (6-14-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv