Javi's Cooking in Oakland marks 12-year anniversary with delectable empanadas As KPIX highlights the Bay Area Bouncing back, this week's focus is Oakland! While it is not the first time we have chatted with the incredible Javier Sandes, owner of Javi’s Cooking, we learned how he keeps his business afloat despite crime concerns, community reactions, and celebrating the restaurant's 12th anniversary. (08/29/2023)