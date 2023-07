Interview: From the big screen to real life parkour stunts Sessions Academy of Movement is San Jose's first Parkour Academy. This morning, co-owners Diana Silva and Angel Abiang Jr. discuss instructing the community sport of parkour as a fun, active, and flexible sport seen in movies, television shows, and videos from online creators. Ages 5 and up are welcome to join the thrill. Go to www.sessionsgym.com to sign up! (07/12/2023)