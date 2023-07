Interview: Beware of Rattlesnake advisories entering the Summer season Entering the Summer season, many people enjoy outdoor activities such as going on hiking trails, but a slithery animal may join in alongside you. Ashley Houts, Supervising Naturalist for the East Bay Regional Park District, provides insight on identifying types of Rattlesnakes, handling Rattlesnake bites, and safety and conversation information. (07/13/2023)