Immigrant rights’ group monitoring ICE raids in the South Bay Len Ramirez reports on a volunteer group that monitors ICE raids and ensures people know about their rights. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv