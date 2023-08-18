Hurricane Hilary could be Southern California’s first tropical storm since 1939 Hurricane Hilary, which has reached Category 4 status, could be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 1939. It has also prompted the National Weather Service to issue the region’s first ever tropical storm watch. With flooding a major concern, beach communities Friday were building berms, and emergency managers were trying to anticipate where resources would be most needed. Carter Evans has the latest.