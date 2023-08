Hopes for a new future of sports teams in Oakland The future of the Oakland Coliseum is in limbo as the A’s pack up to leave for Las Vegas, but that leaves a question of what Oakland sports team will help fill that stadium’s role. Shawn Chitnis spoke with Co-founder of the Oakland Roots, Mike Geddes, about the values and diversity the Oakland Roots brings to the Oakland community and discussed a community investment where fans can become co-owners of the soccer team. (08/30/2023)