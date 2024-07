Gov. Newsom ordered state agencies to start removing homeless encampments on state land Thursday. Wilson Walker reports. (7-25-24)

Gov. Newsom orders state agencies to start clearing homeless encampments Gov. Newsom ordered state agencies to start removing homeless encampments on state land Thursday. Wilson Walker reports. (7-25-24)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On