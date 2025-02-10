Watch CBS News

Game Day: Beasley Brothers Team Up at USF

Matt Lively has the story on brothers Robby and Ryan Beasley, who went from not being able to play 1-on-1 against each other to teaming up at USF and trying to lead the Dons to the NCAA Tournament in their last season playing together. (2-10-25)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.