Watch CBS News

Game Day: 1-on-1 With NHRA Driver J.R. Todd

Before the NHRA's annual stop at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, NHRA Funny Car driver J.R. Todd stops by the CBS News Bay Area Studio to talk to Vern Glenn about his 2024 season, racing at 300 MPH and why he loves Wine Country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.