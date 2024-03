Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo leads race for CA-16 to replace Rep. Anna Eshoo The race for California’s 16th Congressional District, held by the retiring Rep. Anna Eshoo, has a clear front-runner in former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian came in second in Tuesday's California Primary, while 3rd place finisher Assm. Evan Low has not yet conceded. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv