Food truck creates exciting school lunch experience for East Bay students Len Ramirez reports on how an East Bay school district is changing its approach to school lunches. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv