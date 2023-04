Advertise With Us

Spring-appropriate weather dominates the start of the weekend, says chief meteorologist Paul Heggen. (4-28-23)

First Alert Weather Friday evening forecast 4-28-23 Spring-appropriate weather dominates the start of the weekend, says chief meteorologist Paul Heggen. (4-28-23)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On