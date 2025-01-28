Watch CBS News

Find your perfect fit: Tips for choosing the right gym in 2025

Personal growth and getting in better shape are top resolutions for many of us in the new year! A report from last year reveals that January sees a spike in new gym memberships—around 12% of all yearly sign-ups happen this month. But here’s the catch: half of those new members will quit within the first six months! Before rushing into a gym membership, it's SO important to find the gym that fits YOU! Dave Karraker, co-owner of M-X-3 Fitness, shares what to consider when picking the right gym to kickstart your fitness journey.
